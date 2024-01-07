WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk throws haymakers at Sam Girard in retaliation to Sergei Bobrovsky getting knocked over

In a contentious third period between the Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk decided to take the law into his own hands.

With the Panthers clinging to a tight 3-2 lead, the Avalanche applied offensive pressure in the third period. When Ross Colton crashed into Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, either accidentally or due to a Panthers defender's intervention, all hell broke loose.

Seeing his goaltender down, Matthew Tkachuk dove into the fray to defend him. Tkachuk, along with Dmitry Kulikov, believed that Ross Colton had possibly had a run at their goaltender and dove to his defense, double-teaming Colton. The two unleashed a barrage of haymakers on Colton, who was sprawled on the ice.

As the referees intervened to separate the combatants, Tkachuk shifted his attention to Girard. Tkachuk landed several punishing hits on Girard, even through and around the referee's attempts to intervene.

Eventually, the referees broke up the intense altercation between Tkachuk and Girard, but not before splinter fights had broken out around them.

Colorado Avalanche lost 8-4 to Florida Panthers in Matthew Tkachuk's four-point night

Despite the game being close in the early third-period fight, with the score being 3-2, it wouldn't stay that way for too long. Both teams filled the score sheet in the third period, with five goals between them. Unfortuneately for the Avalanche, four of the goals came from the Florida Panthers.

Reinhart's third goal, a one-timer on the power play at 5:59 of the third period, secured the lead for Florida at 5-4. His performance added to his recent scoring spree, amassing 11 points in the last seven games.

Matthew Tkachuk also played a pivotal role, contributing a goal and three assists, while Aleksander Barkov notched four assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's two goals and an assist, combined with Sergei Bobrovsky's 23 saves, contributed to the Panthers' offensive dominance. The team has outscored opponents 31-14 during their impressive seven-game winning streak.

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist, while Mikko Rantanen provided two assists for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening home point streak to 21 games.

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak after beating the Colorado Avalanche. In three days, they will head to St. Louis to take on the Blues.