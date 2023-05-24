WATCH: Max Domi brutally cross checks Nicolas Hague and throws haymakers at him

In a game rife with tension and frustration, Max Domi's actions during the Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights matchup in Game 3 on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the hockey world.

The incident occurred late in the second period, further fueling tensions between the Stars and the dominant Golden Knights, who secured a resounding 4-0 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Here's the video of the incident:

The force behind Max Domi's cross-check was alarming, leaving Nicolas Hague in a vulnerable and defenseless position.

The impact of the hit reverberated throughout the arena, drawing gasps from the crowd and immediately capturing the attention of players, officials and fans alike. As a result of his actions, Max Domi was promptly handed a four-minute penalty, followed by a 10-minute misconduct.

The response from the Dallas fans was swift and unmistakable. Fueled by frustration and anger over Domi's transgression, they showered the ice with debris, expressing their disapproval with Domi and solidarity with Hague.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of player safety in the NHL. While physicality is an integral part of the game, it's imperative to draw a line between hard-hitting plays within the rules and actions that pose a significant risk to players' well-being.

Max Domi's cross-check clearly breached that line, prompting discussions about the need for stricter enforcement and more stringent disciplinary measures.

Max Domi's ejection amplifies Stars' frustrations in Western Conference Final

The Stars' hopes took a significant blow when their captain, Jamie Benn, was ejected for a dangerous cross-check to the head of Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

Just minutes into the first period, Benn's ill-advised decision left his team shorthanded and in an even deeper hole. The officials reviewed the play and promptly handed Benn a five-minute major penalty, accompanied by an ejection from the game.

The consequences were immediate and severe for Dallas, as the Golden Knights capitalized on the extended power play, netting two quick goals to extend their lead.

The Stars' frustration and desperation were evident, as coach Pete DeBoer made the difficult decision to pull starting goaltender Jake Oettinger after facing only seven shots. It was a clear signal that Dallas needed a spark to reverse their fortunes, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to stem the tide of the Golden Knights' dominance.

With the series now 3-0 in favor of Vegas, the Stars find themselves on the brink of elimination. While the Stars' run in the playoffs has been marked by resilience and determination, the mounting challenges they face against a formidable Golden Knights team make their task seem increasingly daunting.

