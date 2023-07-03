WATCH: Mika Zibanejad turns into DJ as he wows huge crowd

Lollapalooza Stockholm was in for a surprise as New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad took a break from the ice to showcase his DJ skills. The multi-talented athlete rocked the second day of the three-day music festival in Sweden with an electrifying set that left the crowd in awe.

Zibanejad's musical prowess was not widely known until now, but he proved that he is not just a force to be reckoned with on the hockey rink. As the only musical artist at Lollapalooza Stockholm to boast recording an impressive 91 points in the NHL this past season, Zibanejad's star power transcends sports.

Taking the stage on Friday night, Zibanejad delivered a fire setlist that had the audience on their feet. Adding to the excitement, his performance featured stunning pyrotechnics that lit up the night sky. Sharing the stage with renowned artists such as Travis Scott, Lizzo, and Mumford & Sons, Zibanejad cemented his presence as a true entertainer.

This isn't the first time Zibanejad has showcased his musical talents. In 2019, he captivated audiences at the Summerburst Festival in Gothenburg.

While fans eagerly await Mika Zibanejad's return to the NHL next season, where he will undoubtedly continue to chase records, he is currently busy spinning records and thrilling music enthusiasts.

Mika Zibanejad's Dual Path of Music and NHL Success

Mika Zibanejad's career in the NHL has been a journey filled with growth, resilience, and unforgettable moments. Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2011 NHL draft, Zibanejad quickly showed promise, making an immediate impact with an assist in his debut game. Despite this early success, he was sent back to Djurgardens to further develop his skills.

The 2012-13 season marked Zibanejad's introduction to the Senators' AHL affiliate, where he honed his abilities before returning to the NHL. It was in the 2014-15 season that he truly blossomed, becoming a formidable presence on the ice. His time with the Senators concluded in 2016 when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

One of Zibanejad's most memorable moments came on March 5, 2020, when he etched his name in NHL history. In a remarkable display of skill, he scored five goals, including the game-winner in overtime, leading the Rangers to a thrilling 6-5 victory against the Washington Capitals.

Throughout his career, Mika Zibanejad has showcased his ability to come up clutch in critical situations. With each passing season, he has solidified his status as a dynamic and impactful player in the NHL.

Poll : 0 votes