WATCH: Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno lands an uppercut on Andreas Englund in unreal scenes

Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild and Andreas Englund of the Chicago Blackhawks dropped gloves and landed several punches during their matchup on Monday.

The incident occurred during a power play for the Minnesota Wild in the third period. Foligno dropped his gloves and confronted Englund.

Foligno seemingly came out on top in the fight after landing some punches and taking Englund down on the ice. Foligno then took Englund's helmet in his hand and accepted it as a prize.

Minnesota Wild down Chicago Blackhawks 4-2

The Minnesota Wild traveled to the United Center to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Matt Boldy opened the scoring for the Wild after his goal from a rebound at the 12:32 mark of the first period. Six minutes later, Joey Anderson tied the game after scoring with a wrist shot at 18:11 before the game moved into the second period.

Anders Bjork scored the second goal for the Blackhawks at 2:23 of the second period to give the team a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Marcus Johnson scored to make it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at the 14:00 mark of the third period.

Johnson then scored his second goal of the night at the 16:47 mark of the third period with a wrist shot. Gustav Nyquist scored the fourth goal to propel the Wild to a 4-2 win on the night.

The Wild have been playing good hockey this season. Kirill Kaprizon is the leading goal scorer for the team. He's played in 66 games and has managed to accumulate 74 points through 39 goals and 35 assists.

Mats Zuccarello is the second-leading goalscorer for the team. He's played in 77 games so far and has managed to rack up 67 points via 22 goals and 45 assists. Matt Boldy has been another key contributor for the team. He's played in 79 games and has accumulated 61 points through 30 goals and 31 assists.

The Minnesota Wild will play their final two games of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Nashville Predators on Thursday, before preparing for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin on April 17.

