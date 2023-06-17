WATCH: Mitch Marner shooting pucks with F1 Redbull's Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Canadian GP

Mitch Marner, the talented Canadian professional ice hockey right winger and alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently engaged in a unique and exciting activity off the ice. Marner found himself shooting pucks alongside Formula One Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, creating a thrilling spectacle for the spectators in attendance.

The setting was a makeshift game where the trio attempted to shoot tennis balls into a goal composed of a fence approximately 3 feet tall, with a goal post on the other side. A sizable crowd was gathered around to see their skills. As each player took their turn, the cheers and excitement of the onlookers filled the air.

Mitch Marner, being the first to step up, showcased his hockey prowess. Despite initially hitting the fence on his first shot and missing the goal post on his second attempt, he quickly made the necessary adjustments and confidently scored on his third try. The crowd erupted in applause, acknowledging his determination and accuracy.

Next in line was Daniel Ricciardo, the Italian-Australian racing driver known for his success in Formula One. Ricciardo's first shot missed the mark, but he swiftly recovered and executed a remarkable shot on his second attempt. The smoothness and precision of his shot left the spectators in awe, appreciating the skill displayed by the multi-talented athlete.

Completing the trio was Sergio Perez, the Mexican racing driver who currently races for Red Bull Racing in Formula One. Perez encountered a bit of a challenge, as his first two shots hit the fence without finding their way to the goal. Undeterred, he composed himself and took his third shot with unwavering determination, successfully finding the back of the net. The crowd cheered in appreciation of his perseverance and eventual triumph.

A look at Mitch Marner's NHL career

Mitch Marner, the talented forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has quickly established himself as a rising star in the NHL. Selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Marner has embraced the comparisons to Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour, even wearing his iconic number 93 during his time with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

However, it was in the 2018-19 season that Mitch Marner truly broke out. Setting career highs in goals, assists, and points, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the league. Despite facing an ankle injury during the 2019-20 season, Marner's remarkable performance earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, further solidifying his reputation.

The 2021-22 season saw Mitch Marner reach new heights alongside linemates Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting. Their chemistry and skill propelled the Maple Leafs to record-breaking wins and points, with Mitch Marner contributing an impressive 97 points of his own.

With his incredible achievements and consistent growth, Mitch Marner has firmly established himself as one of the NHL's brightest stars. In February 2022, he became the second player from his draft class to reach the 400-point milestone, joining Connor McDavid. He also set a Maple Leafs record with a 19-game point streak in December 2022, highlighting his consistency and impact on the team.

