Watch: MMA fighter riles up Bruins fans by wearing Canadiens jersey ahead of fight in Massachusetts

In a move that has ignited sports enthusiasts, MMA fighter Michael Dufort is at the center of a heated rivalry between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens.

The fervor began when Habs Fan TV, a dedicated source for Canadiens fans, took to Twitter to share a post that has left Bruins fans both bewildered and incensed. The tweet shows Dufort proudly donning a Canadiens jersey, a sight that struck a chord with fans on both sides of the hockey divide.

Michael Dufort, who hails from Canada, has earned a reputation as a formidable fighter in the MMA world, amassing an impressive 10-4-0 professional record. However, his recent choice of attire has thrust him into an unexpected spotlight, aligning himself with the Montreal Canadiens, a team that shares a longstanding and intense rivalry with the Boston.

The timing of Dufort's jersey choice coincides with his upcoming appearance at the highly anticipated Cage Titans fight scheduled for September 23rd in Massachusetts. By donning the Canadiens jersey, Dufort has not only garnered attention for his fighting prowess but has also ignited sports enthusiasts.

New player contract signing revealed by the Bruins

This offseason, the Boston Bruins bid farewell to a number of individuals. However, they've also introduced several fresh talents such as James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, Milan Lucic, Morgan Geekie, and Patrick Brown, all acquired through free agency, to their roster. Currently, the team is focusing on promising young talents to make their mark in the NHL.

Among these names is John Farinacci, a former Harvard center who is highly regarded in NCAA circles. Farinacci has committed to a two-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $910,000.

Although he was initially chosen 76th overall (Round 3) in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, he didn't finalize a contract with them. Over the past three years, he has amassed 25 goals and 61 points across 79 games for the Crimson Tide. He expressed his enthusiasm when he chose to sign his inaugural professional deal with the Bruins was a straightforward decision:

"I loved everything the Bruins had to offer, and I’m super excited."

Farinacci believes he is a well-rounded centerman who excels in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game, particularly in faceoffs.