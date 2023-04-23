WATCH: Morgan Rielly wins it in overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3

Morgan Rielly became the hero of Game 3 of the playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime. With just under a minute left in the first overtime period, Ryan O'Reilly won an offensive zone faceoff back to Rielly.

Morgan Rielly flipped the puck into the net and found its way past a screened Andrei Vasilevskiy to give the Maple Leafs a thrilling 4-3 victory. The Toronto Maple Leafs won a key back-and-forth game, and after being embarrassed at home in game one, gained home ice advantage back heading into Game 4.

WATCH: Morgan Rielly clinches home ice advantage for the Toronto Maple Leafs with late overtime goal to win Game 3, 4-3

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce RIELLY CALLED GAME!! LEAFS NATION GOES WILD RIELLY CALLED GAME!! LEAFS NATION GOES WILD 🔥🚨 https://t.co/Wx5UVHZXAP

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams scoring two goals in the first period. Noel Acciari put the Leafs up 1-0 just a minute and a half in, but Anthony Cirelli tied it up a minute and a half later. The Maple Leafs responded 11 minutes into the first period when Auston Matthews scored, but eight minutes later, Brandon Hagel tied it up again.

In the second period, Darren Raddysh put the Lightning on top, and it looked like they might hold on for the win. But the Maple Leafs pulled their goalie in the final minute of the game and managed to tie it up with just 59 seconds left on the clock. O'Reilly banged the puck home on a chance by William Nylander to send the game to overtime.

The overtime period was tense, with both teams pushing hard for the game-winning goal. But it was Rielly who came through in the clutch, scoring his first goal of the playoffs to give the Maple Leafs a crucial victory. With the win, the Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead and now hold home ice advantage for the rest of the series.

Morgan Rielly's goal was a fitting end to an exciting game that showcased the best of playoff hockey. Both teams played with intensity and passion, and the game could have gone either way. But in the end, it was the Maple Leafs who came out on top, thanks to Morgan Rielly's heroics.

The Maple Leafs will look to build on their momentum in Game 4, while the Lightning will be looking to bounce back and tie the series. It's sure to be another thrilling game, and fans can't wait to see what happens next.

