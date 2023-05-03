WATCH: New York Rangers fan lands two punches on Devils fan for celebrating in his face after embarrassing Game 7 loss

During Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, an unexpected incident took place that shocked the angered Devils' fans. Seemaj, a self-proclaimed New Jersey Devils fan, was punched in the face twice by an angry Rangers fan.

Seemaj was holding a cardboard sign that read "Raise Hell" with the New Jersey Devils logo in the background, as he was cheering his team's dominant performance. Unfortunately, this didn't sit well with the Rangers fan, who was clearly frustrated by his team's poor performance on the ice.

Laura @Its_Probs_Laura There’s a second angle of that punch. It’s actually TWO. My friend posted this on her FB; she knows the fam.



This guy HAS to be found. Come on social media, do your thing.



As Seemaj was celebrating the Devils' victory, the Rangers fan approached him and punched him twice in the face. The incident was captured on camera and has been widely circulated on social media, drawing condemnation from fans and players alike.

It's unacceptable for anyone to resort to violence over a game, and it's particularly concerning when it happens in such a public setting. The NHL has worked hard to create a safe and inclusive environment for all fans, and incidents like this only serve to undermine those efforts.

Seemaj is understandably shaken by the incident, and he took to Twitter and shared the video of the incident. He said in a tweet:

"got sucker punched in the face twice by a rangers fan, at my job, doing my job, celebrating a devils goal, if anyone know who he is pls dm"

New Jersey Devils v Boston Bruins

The New Jersey Devils eliminated their rivals, the New York Rangers, in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series with a dominant 4-0 win. The Devils were led by rookie goaltender Akira Schmid, who made 31 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs. He took over as the starter in Game 3 with his club trailing 2-0 in the series at the time.

The Devils' defensive effort was key to their victory in the Battle of the Hudson, and they now advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

For the Rangers, it was a disappointing end to a promising season.

The third period saw emotions run high, with New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba administering a thunderous hit on Devils' Timo Meier. The hit went unpunished, but it seemed to rally the Devils, who went on to score two goals in the final period, including an empty-netter from Jesper Bratt.

