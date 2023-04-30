WATCH: New York Rangers had new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers in the building for Game 6 against Devils

On Saturday night, the New York Rangers had a special guest in attendance for their Game 6 against the New Jersey Devils. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the building during the exciting matchup. The Packers legend received a loud ovation from the Madison Square Garden faithful and even mouthed "Let's go" to the crowd.

Aaron Rodgers pulled up to the Rangers-Devils game in NY

Like Rodgers, Yankees star Aaron Judge attended Game 3 with his wife and a couple of fellow ballplayers. However, it seems that Rodgers was the lucky charm for the Blueshirts on this particular night.

The Rangers went on to dominate the Devils by a score of 5-2, forcing a Game 7 to be played on Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Rodgers' desire to win and his understanding of the plight of long-suffering Jets fans is praiseworthy. The Jets have not been to a Super Bowl since Joe Namath's guaranteed victory in the Orange Bowl in 1969. However, Rodgers believes that he can help lead the Jets back to the promised land.

A look at the New York Ranger's win in game six

After a disappointing loss in Game 5, the New York Rangers bounced back in Game 6 with a decisive 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils, forcing a Game 7. The Rangers' marquee players, including Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, delivered when they were needed most.

Kreider was sensational in the New York Rangers' most pivotal game of the season, collecting a power-play goal and two primary assists. His goal at the end of the first period to tie the score at 1-1 was a record-tying moment for the NHL. It was the 16th of his career in potential elimination games. Kreider has proven that he is a clutch player who can step up when his team needs him most.

Zibanejad also came through for the New York Rangers, scoring his first goal of the series just over 10 minutes into the second period for a 2-1 lead. The Rangers' performance was indeed remarkable as they made the series even.

