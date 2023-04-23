WATCH: New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe attend Rangers v Devils playoff game at Madison Square Garden

New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe made an appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. They were there to catch the action between the Rangers and the Devils in Game 3 of their first-round NHL playoff series. The two popular Yankees players were given a shoutout on the jumbotron during the second period, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Man look at the way Volpe waves he’s so shy lmaoooo Man look at the way Volpe waves he’s so shy lmaoooo https://t.co/ps2VhQ9t7Y

While Judge is known for his prowess on the baseball field, he is also an avid hockey fan. Last season, he attended Game 2 of the Rangers-Penguins first-round series along with fellow Yankees players Anthony Rizzo and DJ Lemahieu. This year, Judge was joined by Volpe, a rookie on the Yankees' roster.

The New York Yankees slugger was decked out in a Rangers jersey, complete with the big A, which designates the player as an assistant captain. Judge was seated between Volpe and Harrison Bader, another Yankees player. Later in the game, Judge was seen sitting with his wife, Samantha Bracksiek, with Volpe and Bader in nearby seats in the same row. The group was also seated just one row ahead of Rangers and Knicks owner James Dolan.

While Judge was clearly enjoying the game, it was also a good day for Volpe. He had hit a two-run homer earlier in the day in the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Despite not wearing a Blueshirts jersey, Volpe and Bader were clearly enjoying the scene at Madison Square Garden.

Overall, the presence of two of the Yankees' most popular players at the Rangers game was a thrill for fans and an exciting moment for the players themselves. While the Rangers may have lost in overtime, the night was still a memorable one for Judge, Volpe, and their fellow New York Yankees players in attendance.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rules out ever playing for New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it clear that he will never wear the pinstripes of the New York Yankees. The son of former MLB player Vladimir Guerrero Sr. first spoke about his decision during the offseason in an interview with a podcaster. He reiterated his stance before Friday night's game against the Yankees.

Guerrero Jr. is one of the most exciting young talents in the MLB, and has had a breakout year in 2021 when he won his first Silver Slugger Award. He was also named an All-Star while also being the MLB home run leader. In 2022, he was once again named an All-Star and won his first Golden Glove Award.

