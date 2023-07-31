WATCH: Newlyweds Mitch Marner & Stephanie LaChance dance to Boney M's Rasputin

Love and joy were in the air as Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner and his longtime sweetheart, Stephanie LaChance, tied the knot in a dream wedding at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The ceremony was a Maple Leafs' reunion, with present and former teammates joining the couple in celebrating their special day.

The highlight of the evening was a magical moment when the newlyweds took to the dance floor. The couple's dance choice? The infectious disco hit "Rasputin" by Boney M. set the tone for a perfect evening.

In a video shared on Sydney Martin’s recent Instagram post, the couple can be seen dancing joyously and living the best day of their lives.

Stephanie, looked radiant in her white Marners T-shirt, while Mitch was wearing the same in black. The video shows Mitch and Stephanie twirling and gliding across the floor, enjoying the music.

Earlier in the day, The Maple Leafs' family was truly united, celebrating the love of Mitch Marner and LaChance. The picturesque wedding was graced by notable Maple Leafs' players, including Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl, and Tyler Bozak, among others.

Hockey stars from various teams also marked their presence, such as Nazem Kadri, Connor Carrick, Zach Bogosian, James van Riemsdyk, and Connor Brown. The joyful atmosphere created an unforgettable gathering of friends and family.

