Watch: NHL fan gets hit by puck in Dallas Stars' 3-6 loss to Avalanche

In a dramatic turn of events during the recent game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, an NHL fan found himself at the center of attention after a puck struck him in the forehead.

The incident occurred in the late stages of the second period, just before the Avalanche initiated a stunning comeback to secure a 6-3 victory. The injured fan later shared his ordeal on Reddit, providing a firsthand account of the incident.

The fan, whose identity remains undisclosed, posted pictures on the popular online platform, revealing the aftermath of the puck impact. In one image, he is seen covered in blood, and in a subsequent photo, he is stitched up after receiving medical attention. Describing the incident, the fan said:

"I was at the Dallas Stars game and got hit with a puck late in the second period. It happened just before Colorado got their first goal. I was hoping someone could help me find a clip of it, or at least figure out how it happened. I spent a few hours in the hospital, but I'm all stitched up now." [via Reddit post].

Colorado Avalanche's 6-3 win over Dallas Stars

The Colorado Avalanche mounted an impressive comeback. Cale Makar, a key defenseman for the Avalanche, etched his name in NHL history by becoming the fastest defenseman to reach 200 career assists, achieving this milestone in his 254th game.

The game's turning point came in the third period, when Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal, leading the Avalanche to erase a three-goal deficit. Former Dallas player Valeri Nichushkin played a crucial role, tying the game with an unassisted goal early in the third period before assisting in Rantanen's go-ahead goal.

Despite a strong start by the Dallas Stars, highlighted by two goals from Tyler Seguin and another from Joe Pavelski, the team faltered as the Avalanche staged a remarkable comeback. The Stars' four-game winning streak came to an end, with goaltender Jake Oettinger facing a season-high five goals.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar acknowledged the competitiveness of the game, saying:

"It was a close game all night long in my opinion. I thought it was a pretty evenly played hockey game."

The incident involving the injured fan serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of live sporting events and the possible dangers that fans may encounter. As the fan recovers, the focus remains on the riveting game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, which the Avalanche won after a spirited comeback.