Watch: Nick Seeler gets ejected for cursing referee for brutal call after dropping gloves against Christian Fischer during Red Wings vs. Flyers

The clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings took an unexpected turn, not just on the scoreboard but also in a heated exchange involving Flyers' defenseman Nick Seeler and head coach John Tortorella, as they vehemently contested a clear miscall by the referees.

Expand Tweet

Three minutes into the second period, with the Red Wings leading 5-1, the game took a contentious turn when Christian Fischer delivered a hit to Nick Seeler away from the puck along the boards. Seeler, understandably displeased with the hit, engaged Fischer in a fight. Despite Fischer throwing a punch during the altercation, the referees decided to penalize Seeler with an extra instigation penalty, leading to his ejection from the game. The decision left Nick Seeler fuming in the penalty box, and his frustration escalated when he was handed an additional game misconduct.

The controversial call became a turning point in the game, as the Flyers, despite facing adversity, used the situation to their advantage. Following Seeler's ejection, the team rallied, scoring two quick goals in 24 seconds. Claude Couturier and Morgan Frost capitalized on redirections from Travis Sanheim's shots, narrowing the deficit and injecting newfound momentum into the Flyers.

Philadelphia, trailing 5-1 after the first period, managed to mount an impressive comeback, tying the game at 5-5 with Scott Laughton's goal in the third period.

Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway and Owen Tippett all contributed to Philadelphia's goal tally, propelling them to a 6-5 lead in the third period. The Red Wings, however, weren't ready to concede, with Dylan Larkin scoring the tying goal in regulation, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Detroit Red Wings win thriller in shootout thanks to Patrick Kane's heroics, avoiding late Flyers comeback

Ultimately, the game reached a shootout, where the Red Wings secured the victory with a crucial goal from Patrick Kane. The contentious officiating, combined with the Flyers' ability to channel their frustration into a formidable comeback, made for a memorable and dramatic contest between the two teams.

The controversy, though intense, added an extra layer of drama to an already action-packed game between the Flyers and Red Wings.