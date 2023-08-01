WATCH: Oilers' Zach Hyman had a hilarious reaction to Mitch Marner's dance at his wedding

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner tied the knot with his long-time partner in a joyous wedding ceremony that has captivated the attention of hockey fans. While the occasion was filled with love and happiness, it was Marner's dance moves that stole the show and led to some good-natured roasting by fellow players and fans alike.

Among those amused by Mitch Marner's dance moves was his former teammate and now Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman. With a sense of humor and camaraderie, Hyman couldn't help but react hilariously to Marner's impressive moves. In jest, he stated,

"It's pretty good, even I couldn't do it."

His witty remark ignited laughter and playful banter within the hockey community, demonstrating the tight-knit relationships shared between players across teams.

The moment further highlights the friendly rivalry that exists between the Maple Leafs and the Oilers. Despite being on separate teams, players like Hyman and Marner have forged lasting friendships throughout their careers, reinforcing the positive spirit of the sport.

Ultimately, the good-natured teasing from Zach Hyman serves as a reminder that hockey is not just about intense competition but also about the bonds formed off the ice. As the NHL continues to provide unforgettable moments both on and off the rink, Mitch Marner's wedding dance will undoubtedly go down in hockey lore as a cherished and amusing memory for fans and players alike.

Multiple NHL stars attend Mitch Marner's wedding

Multiple NHL stars gathered to celebrate the joyous union of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner and his long-time sweetheart, Stephanie LaChance. The picturesque wedding took place at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and it turned into a heartwarming Maple Leaf's reunion.

While the couple generally maintains a private life, their names made headlines in 2022 when they experienced a harrowing gunpoint carjacking. Fortunately, the incident was resolved with the apprehension of the two suspects.

The guest list was star-studded, featuring notable Maple Leaf's players like Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl, and Tyler Bozak. Alongside them were other hockey luminaries, including Nazem Kadri, Connor Carrick, Zach Bogosian, James van Riemsdyk, and Connor Brown. The presence of these NHL stars added to the charm of the celebration and showcased the strong camaraderie shared among hockey professionals.

As the guests rejoiced in the couple's happiness, the wedding became an example to the close-knit bonds formed within the hockey community. It was a night filled with love, laughter, and memories that will be cherished by all in attendance.