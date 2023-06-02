WATCH: P.K. Subban becomes goalie and takes shots from Martin Brodeur in viral video

In a recent Twitter post, former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban shared an exciting video from Episode 5 of the ESPN+ original show "P.K.'s Places."

The episode featured a thrilling competition between Subban and legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur, with a unique twist - both players swapped their usual positions on the ice.

The video showcased the friendly rivalry between Subban and Brodeur as they engaged in a fun-filled challenge. Brodeur took on the role of the shooter, while Subban bravely stepped into the shoes of a goaltender.

It was a refreshing change of pace, allowing these two hockey icons to showcase their versatility and adaptability on the ice.

As the competition unfolded, P.K. Subban displayed his goaltending skills, deftly stopping three shots from the legendary shooter. Subban's quick reflexes and precise positioning proved to be a formidable challenge for Brodeur, resulting in a score of 3-2 in favor of Subban in the wrist shot round.

However, the thrilling competition didn't end there. The video also revealed an exhilarating shootout round, where Brodeur had the opportunity to test his shooting skills against Subban's goaltending prowess.

It was a tense battle, with both players displaying their talents and trying to outwit each other. Ultimately, Brodeur emerged victorious with a final score of 3-2 in the shootout.

"P.K.'s Places" has become a popular series among fans. In the show, P.K. Subban delves into the rich history of professional hockey, engaging in conversations with iconic figures from the sport's past and present, as well as with celebrity enthusiasts.

In his exploration, Subban highlights the enduring appeal of hockey, from its grassroots origins to its grand stages, showcasing the factors that have contributed to its widespread popularity.

As the show continues to provide an intimate glimpse into Subban's life, fans can look forward to more exciting challenges, unexpected twists, and engaging content.

A quick look at P.K. Subban's life which inspired the show

P.K. Subban has an interesting background, as the son of Jamaican and Montserratian immigrants in Ontario. Raised in Toronto's Rexdale neighborhood, he developed close friendships with NHL stars like John Tavares and Steven Stamkos.

Despite growing up in Toronto, Subban always aspired to play for the Montreal Canadiens and idolized hockey legend, Jean Béliveau. He achieved great success in his career, including winning three Stanley Cups and being named the cover athlete for the NHL 19 video game.

Off the ice, he had a high-profile relationship with American skier Lindsey Vonn and recently joined the ownership group of Angel City FC. Additionally, Subban has embarked on a new career as a full-time in-studio analyst for ESPN.

Poll : 0 votes