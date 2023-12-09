Watch: Patric Hornqvist performs ceremonial puck drop at his career celebration night ahead of Panthers vs. Penguins

In a poignant and heartfelt ceremony, the Florida Panthers recently paid tribute to one of their greatest players, Patric Hornqvist, in a ceremonial puck drop that underscored the impact he has had on the franchise.

The emotional event took place prior to a highly anticipated game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team with which Hornqvist experienced the pinnacle of success by winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Hornqvist's journey to becoming a celebrated figure in the NHL was unconventional, to say the least. Drafted by the Nashville Predators with the last pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, he not only defied the odds but went on to become a key player for the Predators.

However, it was during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins that Hornqvist etched his name in the annals of hockey history, lifting the Stanley Cup in consecutive years.

The Panthers' decision to acquire Hornqvist in a trade prior to the 2020-21 campaign signaled their commitment to bringing in a player with a winning pedigree. Hornqvist, known for his legendary energy and unparalleled work ethic, seamlessly transitioned to South Florida, leaving an indelible mark on the team's culture and success.

As part of the honoring ceremony, Patric Hornqvist was ushered onto the ice on a red carpet, a symbolic gesture acknowledging his elite status in the Panthers' lore. The ceremonial puck drop held a special significance, as it not only recognized Hornqvist's contributions to the Panthers but also served as a reunion with his former Penguins teammate and current Pittsburgh captain, Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby gives Patric Hornqvist warm embrace in pregame ceremony

The puck drop, featuring Patric Hornqvist positioned between Sidney Crosby and Panthers captain Sasha Barkov, was a poignant moment of unity between players who had shared the thrill of victory on the grandest stage.

The embrace between Hornqvist and Crosby underscored the camaraderie that transcends team affiliations, highlighting the bonds forged through shared triumphs.

Hornqvist's impact on the Panthers goes beyond his on-ice contributions. His leadership, tenacity, and championship experience have played a pivotal role in the team's recent success.

The Panthers, buoyed by Hornqvist's presence, have emerged as formidable contenders in the NHL, and the ceremonial puck drop served as a fitting tribute to a player who has left an indelible legacy on the franchise.

As the Panthers continue their pursuit of greatness, Patric Hornqvist's influence will undoubtedly continue to resonate. The ceremonial puck drop is a testament to the enduring impact of a player whose journey from the last pick to a two-time Stanley Cup champion has become the stuff of hockey legend.