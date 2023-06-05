WATCH: Patrick Roy showered with Gatorade after Quebec Remparts win Memorial Cup

In a joyous celebration of their Memorial Cup victory, the Quebec Remparts players couldn't resist partaking in the time-honored tradition of dousing their head coach, Patrick Roy, with a refreshing shower of Gatorade. Roy, a true legend in the hockey world, masterfully led his team to a remarkable triumph in an exhilarating final against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Despite being considered underdogs, the Remparts secured an emphatic 5-0 victory, with their star players shining brightly and their supporting cast stepping up when it mattered most.

Prior to this impressive achievement, Roy had already showcased his exceptional coaching prowess by guiding the Quebec Remparts to clinch the QMJHL Championship. In a thrilling showdown against the Halifax Mooseheads, the Remparts emerged victorious with a nail-biting 5-4 win. As the team's success continued to grow, the Memorial Cup became the ultimate test for Roy and his talented roster.

#MemorialCup IT'S A GATORADE SHOWER FOR PATRICK ROY! IT'S A GATORADE SHOWER FOR PATRICK ROY! #MemorialCup https://t.co/AxhGKKoIuS

Amidst the jubilant chaos that ensued after the final buzzer, Roy found himself at the heart of the celebrations. Surrounded by his elated players, the head coach received an unexpected shower of Gatorade, further emphasizing his enduring impact and solidifying his legacy as both a player and coach in the hockey world. The Quebec Remparts' triumph in the Memorial Cup will forever be etched in the annals of hockey history, with Patrick Roy's name indelibly linked to this remarkable achievement.

Patrick Roy Emerges as Front Runner for Ottawa Senators' Head Coach

Meanwhile, in the realm of speculation, rumors are circulating within the hockey community regarding the possibility of Patrick Roy becoming the head coach of the Ottawa Senators. While D.J. Smith currently holds the position, the team's impending sale and anticipated changes in ownership have sparked anticipation for a coaching shakeup.

Although no official decision has been made regarding Smith's future with the team, reports on social media platforms have suggested that the Senators may approach Roy after the conclusion of the Memorial Cup to discuss the potential of him assuming the role of head coach. Notably, these reports specify that it is a particular ownership group expressing interest in Roy's services.

Patrick Roy boasts prior NHL coaching experience, having led the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016. He made a personal decision to step down from his coaching role with the Avalanche. Apart from his time with the Avalanche, Roy has primarily focused his coaching career around the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. Initially taking over as their head coach in the 2005-06 season, he remained in that position until the 2012-13 season when he departed for the NHL.

After a brief hiatus from coaching, Roy made his return as the head coach of the Quebec Remparts in the 2018-19 season. Under his guidance, the team has now won the Memorial Cup Final, adding weight to the rumors linking him to the Ottawa Senators coaching position for the upcoming season.

