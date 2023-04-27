During a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, former NHL player Paul Bissonnette made a bold statement regarding the Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Bissonnette said that if the Oilers were to win a Stanley Cup championship, McDavid and Draisaitl would become the greatest dynamic duo in sports since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He said:

"McDavid are Draisaitl are the biggest dynamic duo in sports since Pippen and Jordan."

When asked about other duos such as Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr or Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Bissonnette maintained that McDavid and Draisaitl would surpass them all with a Stanley Cup victory:

"If they win a Stanley cup, Draisaitl and McDavid are the greatest dynamic duo in sports since Pippen and Jordan. ... Do you guys want me to say one more f***ing time?"

McDavid, the Oilers captain and star forward, has been on a tear in the playoffs. In Tuesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings, McDavid notched two assists, four shots on goal, and a minus-2 rating in a 6-3 win.

McDavid now has five assists over his past two games, and he's up to eight points (five on the power play) through five contests against the Kings. He's also contributed 24 shots on net and 14 hits.

With Connor McDavid and Draisaitl leading the charge, the Oilers are hoping to make a deep playoff run this year. The two have been a dominant force for the team all season, with McDavid leading the NHL in scoring and Draisaitl not far behind.

However, the road to a championship will be a challenging one, and the Oilers will need both McDavid and Draisaitl to keep performing at their level to get there.

Connor McDavid on his legacy in the NHL

Connor McDavid, who is often compared to some of the all-time greats of hockey, including Gretzky, Orr, Lemieux and Crosby, recognizes the importance of achieving team success in addition to individual accolades. Despite being recognized as a generational talent, McDavid believes that winning as a team is as important as individual achievements:

"I think the biggest compliment in this game is to be known as a winner, right? You know, you look at Sidney Crosby, you look at Jonathan Toews, Gretz, all these guys, I mean, they're winners. You've got to be a winner to be up there with the best of the best, and ultimately, like I said, that's where I want to be."

Connor McDavid definitely spoke facts.

