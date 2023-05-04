WATCH: Paul Bissonnette and Charles Barkley predict winners of 2023 Stanley Cup

Recently, former NHL player and current analyst Paul Bissonnette and NBA legend and hockey enthusiast Charles Barkley shared their thoughts on who they believe will be the champions this year. With the NHL playoffs in full swing, predictions for which team will come out on top and win the Stanley Cup are quite common.

Bissonnette, who hails from Ontario, Canada, said he is "all in on Toronto" as they currently have the best Vegas odds to win the Cup. However, he also mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if it's "McDavid's year" and the Edmonton Oilers take home the championship:

"I'm all in on Toronto. I'm an Ontario boy. They actually have the best Vegas odds, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's [Connor] McDavid's year. So Edmonton would be my pick, right?"

Barkley, known for his love of hockey and regularly attends NHL games, also believes that McDavid and the Oilers will win the Cup. He praised McDavid's incredible speed on the ice and said it set him apart from everyone else:

"The Edmonton Oilers are gonna win... When you see McDavid skate, you're like, yeah, he's faster than everybody else. It's different."

Bissonnette went as far as to give McDavid a nickname, calling him "McJesus".

As the playoffs progress and the Stanley Cup Finals draw nearer, many more predictions will surely be made. The excitement of the NHL playoffs is unparalleled, as it's highly probable that McDavid and the Oilers win the 2023 season.

Paul Bissonnette, an NHL player-turned-hockey analyst

Paul Bissonnette is a well-known name in the world of ice hockey. The former NHL player has made a successful transition into broadcasting and podcasting since retiring from professional hockey in 2017.

He currently serves as a studio analyst for NHL on TNT and is also the color analyst for the Arizona Coyotes radio. Along with former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, Bissonnette co-hosts the popular Barstool Sports hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets.

Paul Bissonnette's post-playing career has been marked by a diverse range of interests and collaborations. In 2018, he created a mockumentary series called BizNasty Does BC, which features various NHL stars and showcases the beauty of British Columbia.

Bissonnette has also partnered with CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness company, as its Sports and Media Ambassador.

In 2021, Paul Bissonnette was announced as a pregame and intermission analyst for NHL on TNT, an addition to the broadcasting team.

