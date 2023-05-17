WATCH: Paul Bissonnette demands a Rod Brind'Amour statue if Carolina Hurricanes win Stanley Cup

In a recent episode of the popular "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, former NHL player Paul Bissonnette expressed his belief in Rod Brind'Amour.

He said if the Carolina Hurricanes were to win the Stanley Cup with their current lineup, head coach Rod Brind'Amour should be immortalized with a statue outside the team's arena.

Bissonnette commended Brind'Amour's exceptional leadership both as a player and now as a coach. He stated that his impact on the franchise transcends traditional accolades.

Paul Bissonnette said:

"If Carolina can somehow win the Stanley Cup with this lineup, I feel like, with Brind'Amour doing it as a captain and doing it as a coach, I don't care if he gets inside the Hall of Fame. He should have a statue outside that arena."

The Carolina Hurricanes, led by Brind'Amour, are set to compete in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena. This marks Brind'Amour's second appearance in the conference finals as a head coach, with the previous occasion ending in a sweep by the Boston Bruins. The Hurricanes are now determined to reach the Stanley Cup Finals and secure their first championship.

The journey for Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes has been possible due to the coach's dedication and ability to guide his team. With the added experience and higher seeding this time around, the Hurricanes are focused on fulfilling their ultimate goal of lifting the Stanley Cup.

Reflecting on the team's progress, Brind'Amour understands the mindset of their opponents as he himself experienced a similar situation in 2019. The familiar voice of former coach Paul Maurice on the opposing bench adds an intriguing dynamic to the series.

Regardless of the outcome, Brind'Amour's legacy as a player, captain, and coach will forever be cherished by Hurricanes fans and the franchise's history.

Paul Bissonnette's Impactful Journey in Hockey Beyond Retirement

In 2018, Paul Bissonnette became a key member of the popular hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" on Barstool Sports. Collaborating with former Penguins teammate Ryan Whitney, Bissonnette's humor and storytelling skills have played a vital role in the podcast's immense success.

In 2018, Bissonnette showcased his creativity by releasing a mockumentary series called "BizNasty Does BC."

In 2019, Bissonnette took on the role of Sports and Media Ambassador for CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness company, further expanding his involvement in the industry.

Paul Bissonnette also works for the NHL on TNT as a pre-game and intermission analyst. He is featured alongside renowned figures, such as Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, and Rick Tocchet.

