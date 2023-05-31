WATCH: Paul Bissonnette has heard rumors of Mitch Marner leaving Toronto for Carolina Hurricanes

In a recent episode of the popular podcast "Spittin' Chiclets," former NHL player Paul Bissonnette added fuel to the rumor mill by discussing a potential trade involving Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Bissonnette shared that he had heard whispers of Marner possibly joining the Carolina Hurricanes, sparking a wave of speculation among fans. He started the conversation by acknowledging the various rumors circulating among hockey enthusiasts and pointed out that some fans on certain websites have concocted scenarios involving Marner's potential move to Carolina.

Paul Bissonnette said:

A rumor, boys. Back at it. I heard one. I heard a Mitchie Marner rumor. Mitchie Marner to the Carolina Hurricanes. I don't know how many wack show tinfoil hat leaves. Fans have been concocting this on their cap friendly websites.

Expressing his perspective on the potential trade, Paul Bissonnette emphasized the need for the Hurricanes to acquire bigger players who can make an impact on the ice.

He suggested that adding smaller players may not be the best solution for the team, given the challenges they faced during the playoffs. From his viewpoint, Carolina could benefit from obtaining a larger point-producing playmaker to address their offensive needs:

"But if I'm Carolina, you need bigger guys who can make plays. I don't think you want to get smaller, given that that was part of your issue, in my eyes, at least up front."

Questions were also raised about Marner's playoff performance, suggesting that his underwhelming postseason play might affect the decision to pursue him in a trade.

Matt Murley said:

Like we were talking about, there's no big free agent. So that's what they do have to do. If they they have to trade for a big point guy like that, a big playmaker. But he didn't show up in the playoffs. I don't know if that, like you said that that's the guy to go back.

Paul Bissonnette talks about Tyler Bertuzzi

Paul Bissonnette proposed an alternative option, highlighting the potential acquisition of forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

He suggested that offering Bertuzzi a contract of seven years at a salary of $7 million per season could be a more favorable move for the Carolina Hurricanes, as it would provide a different dynamic and allow the team to assess how the situation plays out.

Now you're taking on the the money and and the gamble that that, I don't think that's the solution. I think you're better off going to give Bertuzzi 7 * 7 and seeing how that plays out.

Trade rumors and player speculation are common topics in the hockey world, particularly during the offseason, when fans eagerly anticipate potential roster changes.

Until official announcements are made by the teams involved, it couldn't be confirmed. So until then, fans will continue to engage in speculation and debate, eagerly awaiting news of any potential moves that could reshape the landscape of the NHL.

