WATCH: Paul Bissonnette does hilarious Radko Gudas impression under the watchful eye of Wayne Gretzky

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette did a hilarious Radko Gudas mimicry while breaking down the Florida Panthers' series-clinching Game 5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the presence of Wayne Gretzky and other NHLonTNT analysts on the panel, Bissonnette recreated Nick Cousins' game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Paul Bissonnette used his hockey stick to try to replicate a play between Nick Cousins and Radko Gudas. Paul then ran into the net while performing a hilarious Radko Gudas impression on Leafs goalie Joseph Woll.

Watch the video below:

( The @NHL_on_TNT boys breakdown the Panthers series-winner vs. Toronto to PERFECTION @BizNasty2point0 stole the show with his Gudas impression) The @NHL_on_TNT boys breakdown the Panthers series-winner vs. Toronto to PERFECTION 😭(@BizNasty2point0 stole the show with his Gudas impression) https://t.co/gVQjQyQGlY

Fans were quick to take note of this hilarious impression from Bissonnette. Here are some of the reactions to the video. One fan tweeted.

"This is the image you see before you wake up from a nightmare"

Another user tweeted:

"When a game goes four OTs and it's almost 2:30 am on the East Coast it's ok to slip the pre-plannned shenanigans about another game."

LoyalCaps #ALLCAPS 🏒🥅🙏👮🏻‍♂️🚔💙🇺🇸 @dmddusseau @BR_OpenIce @NHL_On_TNT @BizNasty2point0 When a game goes four OTs and it's almost 2:30 am on the East Coast it's ok to slip the pre-plannned shenanigans about another game. 🙄 @BR_OpenIce @NHL_On_TNT @BizNasty2point0 When a game goes four OTs and it's almost 2:30 am on the East Coast it's ok to slip the pre-plannned shenanigans about another game. 🙄

The video was followed with some more reactions:

"LOL this was hilarious!!"

Paul Bissonnette wants a statue of Ros Brind'Amour if the Carolina Hurricanes win the 2023 Stanley Cup

On a recent episode of the popular "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette expressed his belief in Rod Brind'Amour.

He said if the Carolina Hurricanes were to win the Stanley Cup with their current lineup, head coach Rod Brind'Amour should be immortalized with a statue outside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bissonnette commended Brind'Amour's exceptional leadership both as a player and now as a coach. He stated that his impact on the franchise transcends traditional accolades.

Paul Bissonnette said:

"If Carolina can somehow win the Stanley Cup with this lineup, I feel like, with Brind'Amour doing it as a captain and doing it as a coach, I don't care if he gets inside the Hall of Fame. He should have a statue outside that arena."

Brid'Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 between both teams was a thriller that went into almost seven periods (4OTs). The Florida Panthers beat the Hurricanes 3-2 in (4OTs) to lead the series 1-0.

Matthew Tkachuk scored the winning goal for the Panthers with just 13 seconds remaining at the end of the fourth overtime. This is the second Conference Finals appearance for Brid'Amour as the head coach and the team is determined to win their first Stanley Cup title since 2006.

