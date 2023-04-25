WATCH: Paul Bissonnette unhinged on NHLonTNT after Leafs put out Lightning in Game 4

Many believed Paul Bissonnette would temper his enthusiasm for the Toronto Maple Leafs during broadcasts as an analyst for TNT, but he has a deep love for the franchise.

But last night, when the Toronto Maple Leafs grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Biz Nasty was unable to control himself.

In Game 4 of the first-round playoff series, the Lightning led by three goals going into the third period, but they blew a three-goal lead for the first time in Lightning playoffs history. The Leafs knotted the contest with four minutes remaining, and they ultimately prevailed in overtime.

Paul Bissonnette did not attempt to contain his excitement.

Bissonnette stopped his fellow panelists during a TNT interval report by exclaiming:

"Enough of that, enough of that. Let's talk about the Leafs, baby!"

Bissonnette began yelling about how excited he was, and throughout his diatribe about how thrilled he was, he even used some foul language.

He thought the Leafs were awful and the core four were nonexistent and hence shouldn't try to play the finesse game.

Paul Bissonnette was pretty pumped about the hard-earned victory and was pretty optimistic about the Maple Leafs putting away the Lightning.

Why was Paul Bissonnette excited about the Maple Leafs' win?

With a 5-4 victory in overtime in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, the Toronto Maple Leafs capitalized on yet another late collapse by the Tampa Bay Lightning to move to the verge of their first playoff series triumph in over two decades.

In each of the past six postseasons, Toronto has been eliminated in the first round, including last year when Tampa Bay overcame deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 to win the series in seven games. Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since 2004. Paul Bissonnette has every right to be excited about this fact.

Over the previous three postseasons, the Lightning have won 11 of 12 playoff series, reaching the Stanley Cup Final three times in a row, and taking home two championships.

The Lightning built a 4-1 lead with two goals from Alex Killorn, which the Maple Leafs erased with three goals in a six minute, 20 second stretch. At 16:04 of the third period, Morgan Rielly's second goal of the series made it 4-4.

Toronto rallied late for the second time in three nights to force OT. In Game 3, Ryan O'Reilly's goal with 60 seconds remaining in regulation kept the Maple Leafs in it, and O'Reilly sealed it at 19:45 of overtime to give the series a 2-1 advantage.

