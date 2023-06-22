WATCH: Paulina Gretzky celebrates hubby Dustin Johnson's birthday golfing with friends

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of professional golfer Dustin Johnson, recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their birthday celebration. The couple was spotted on their way to play golf together, as it happened to be Dustin's special day. Paulina captioned the post with an endearing message, saying,

"Happy birthday hubby"

The picture showcased the couple preparing for a round of golf, creating a buzz among their followers.

In the Instagram post, Paulina Gretzky radiated happiness as she celebrated her husband's birthday in a unique and active way. The couple's shared love for golf was evident, as they embarked on a golfing adventure to mark this special occasion. It's clear that Paulina wanted to make Dustin's birthday truly memorable, and what better way to do it than engaging in their mutual passion.

Dustin Johnson, one of the world's top-ranked professional golfers, must have appreciated the gesture from his wife. Golf has been an integral part of his life, and having his loved ones join him on his birthday exemplifies the perfect celebration for this sports enthusiast.

The setup captured in the video revealed the serene golf course backdrop, enhancing the beauty of the moment.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's marriage and kids

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have cultivated a strong and thriving relationship since the early 2010s, culminating in a romantic wedding ceremony in 2013. Their love story is marked by a deep connection, as well as mutual support, understanding, and admiration.

Paulina, growing up in a sports-oriented family with her father Wayne Gretzky, a hockey legend, and Dustin, with his successful career in professional golf, have brought unique dimensions to their bond. They proudly support each other's accomplishments, both in their careers and personal lives.

In addition to their successful professional endeavors and stylish public appearances, Paulina and Dustin have fully embraced the joys of parenthood. Their two sons, Tatum (born in 2015) and River (born in 2017), have brought immense happiness and fulfillment to their lives. Despite their busy schedules, the couple places great importance on their family, fostering a nurturing and loving environment for their children.

Through their social media presence, they share heartwarming moments and family adventures, allowing their followers to catch a glimpse of their lives as devoted parents. They strive to strike a balance between their professional commitments and spending quality time with their children, cherishing the experience of raising their family together.

As Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson continue their journey as a couple, they remain a shining example of grace, charm, and profound love for one another and their children.

