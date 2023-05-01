WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins owners get flamed during Liverpool match from a plane banner message

There were many reasons to be hopeful when Fenway Sports Group purchased the Pittsburgh Penguins in November 2021. They are a leadership group that has a history of building successful franchises and winning championships. But as the Penguins progressed through the 2022-23 season, fans questioned whether Fenway Sports Group was paying attention.

Fans acknowledged that general manager Ron Hextall had assembled a roster with obvious weaknesses. 'Fire Hextall' shouts were heard at several home games. Supporters were disappointed with Fenway Sports Group for allowing the team to flounder.

The same questions have been raised by supporters of other FSG-owned sports clubs. Some of them have grown more vociferous than others. In addition to the Penguins, FSG also owns MLB franchise Boston Red Sox and English Premier League club Liverpool FC.

During Liverpool's most recent match against Tottenham, an aircraft flew over Anfield with a banner that attacked the ownership group.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



The banner read 'LFC- Sox- Penguins - same problems FSG OUT' A plane was flown over Anfield at half-timeThe banner read 'LFC- Sox- Penguins - same problems FSG OUT' A plane was flown over Anfield at half-time ✈️The banner read 'LFC- Sox- Penguins - same problems FSG OUT' https://t.co/5zEIAVtPC5

“LFC-SOX-PENGUINS- SAME PROBLEMS. FSG OUT.”

It's interesting to see this message originating from Liverpool supporters. The Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins haven't performed to their full potential, but the Reds have been consistently dominant.

Liverpool are currently ranked 5th in the Premier League standings. They also won the Champions League in 2019, Premier League title in 2020 and the FA Cup in 2022. Penguins fans are wondering whether the ownership group even cares about their team.

The Penguins' main objective is to compete for the Stanley Cup. Their search for a new general manager is now underway.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have deteriorated under the Fenway Sports Group

Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins had the longest playoff streak in the NHL when FSG acquired them back in 2021. They finished at the top of their division during the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to keep up with the rest of the league's top teams since then.

FSG and Liverpool

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy

FSG purchased Liverpool from American businessmen George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks for £300 million in 2010. The club won a sixth Champions League trophy in 2019 and its first Premier League title in 2020.

However, their relationship with Reds supporters has significantly deteriorated. This is due to lingering resentment over the European Super League fiasco, exorbitant ticket prices, and a lack of spending on their roster. They have fallen from title contenders to a club that is fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the Europa League.

Poll : 0 votes