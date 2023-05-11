WATCH: David Kampf slammed into the boards by Radko Gudas in bone-crushing hit

David Kampf is sure to be seeing stars in the Toronto Maple Leafs' dressing room at the second intermisison. During a game four matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, a punishing hit was laid by Radko Gudas on Leafs player David Kampf.

The Panthers were up 3-0 in the series, but the Leafs were dominating most of the game, holding a 1-0 lead, until this game-changing moment.

WATCH: David Kampf sent to dressing room looking dioriented after massive hit layed by Radko Gudas in Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs Game four

David Kampf had grabbed a loose puck and was skating into the corner of the offensive zone. Gudas, who was waiting for him, sent him flying into the boards with a brutal shoulder check. Kampf had to be helped off the ice after the massive hit, appearing dazed and disoriented.

The hit sparked immediate outrage from the Leafs bench, with players and coaches alike calling for a penalty on the play. However, the referees deemed the hit legal, and Gudas remained in the game. The hit had awakened the Florida crowd as well, who had begun to draw out of the game as the second period went on before the hit.

Replays of the hit showed the full extent of the impact, with David Kampf's head and neck slamming into the boards with incredible force. It was a dangerous and potentially life-altering hit. It's fortunate that Kampf was able to leave the ice under his own power.

Hits like this are a reminder of the physical toll that hockey can take on players, and why there is a growing push for the league to prioritize player safety. While physicality is a part of the game, players should not be put in danger unnecessarily.

In the end, the hit had little effect on the actual game as it continued. Although the Maple Leafs were unable to get on the board again, they continued to have a strangle hold on the game. The majority of offensive zone time and shots on Sergei Bobrovsky. The score remained 1-0 heading into the second intermission in Florida. Kampf returned as the third period commenced.

The hit is a sobering reminder of the risks involved in playing a sport as physical as hockey. While hits like Gudas's may be legal under current rules, they can have devastating consequences for players. It's up to the league to continue to prioritize player safety and work towards a safer, more responsible brand of hockey.

