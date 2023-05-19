WATCH: Ryan Lomberg's OT winner for Florida Panthers is chalked off for goalie interference

The first overtime of the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes East Conference Finals Game 1 raised many questions in the minds of fans after the Panthers' goal was overturned.

Ryan Lomberg scored a beautiful unassisted goal 2:35 into overtime to secure the Panthers' victory in Game 1. However, due to the goalie interference rule, the goal was reviewed and waived off.



Following the decision, the NHL issued an explanation for the challenge, stating that the decision was made as a result of the Panthers forward Colin White's significant presence in the crease, which resulted in incidental contact with Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, which in turn impaired his ability to reset his position on goal before Ryan Lomberg slotted the puck past him.

The decision was made under Rule 69.1, which says:

"Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."

At the time of the publication of this story, Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes is tied at 2-2, moving into the 3rd overtime.

