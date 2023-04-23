WATCH: Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz scores the city of Seattle's first playoff goal in 104 years

The Seattle Kraken have finally done it. History was made in the Emerald City on a chilly April evening, as Jaden Schwartz scored the first playoff goal in the city in 104 years. Schwartz's goal came in Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, with just over 13 minutes left in the first period. The goal was the result of a great team effort, with Justin Schultz firing a shot from the blue line that was tipped by Schwartz in front of the net.

Jaden Schwartz scores the city of Seattle's first playoff goal in 104 years for the Seattle Kraken against Colorado Avalanche

Georgiev, the Avalanche goaltender, was screened by Schwartz, who deflected the puck into the back of the net. The play leading up to the goal was equally impressive, with Alex Wennberg winning a crucial puck battle and passing it to Schultz at the point.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Schwartz gets the home crowd going on the tip-in Schwartz gets the home crowd going on the tip-in 💥 https://t.co/b2OueBI9Tf

The significance of this goal cannot be overstated. Seattle hockey fans waited for this moment for over a century. The last time a Seattle team scored a playoff goal was in 1917 when the Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup. Bernie Morris scored the last playoff goal for the Metropolitans in Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens in a 9-1 rout to win the Stanley Cup.

For Seattle Kraken fans, this goal was a long time coming. The city had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Seattle Kraken and the chance to cheer on their new team in the playoffs. Finally, in 2023, they did it, and they didn't have to wait long for more history to be made. The fact that Jaden Schwartz, a player who had only recently joined the Kraken from the St. Louis Blues, scored the historic goal made it all the more special.

Schwartz's goal was also a testament to the Seattle Kraken's team spirit and hard work. The team had fought hard all season to make the playoffs, overcoming underwhelming expectations, and their determination paid off with this historic goal. It was a goal that will be remembered by Seattle fans for years to come

In the end, Jaden Schwartz's goal was more than just a historic moment in Seattle hockey. It was a symbol of the city's passion for the game and the Seattle Kraken's determination to succeed. It was a moment that will be remembered for years to come, and one that Seattle fans will cherish for generations.

