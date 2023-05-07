WATCH: Sebastian Aho and Jack Hughes throw heavy punches; Hurricanes trail by three goals

In a heated showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the second round, a fiery altercation broke out between Jack Hughes and Sebastian Aho. As the tension escalated, both players engaged in a physical battle, leading to a wrestling match above the goal line. The incident unfolded amidst an intense playoff series, with Carolina currently leading 2-0 against the Devils.

The clash between Aho and Hughes ignited when Aho made a move towards Hughes, delivering a quick cross check reminiscent of his earlier interaction with Tatar in the first period. This sparked a retaliation from Hughes, who wasn't backing down. The intensity reached its peak as both players grappled with each other, refusing to give an inch.

The exchange between Aho and Hughes exemplified the fierce competition in playoff hockey, where emotions run high and every play matters. While Hughes is considered a leading candidate for the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the most gentlemanly player, these playoffs have shown a different side to his game. The desire to win and the pursuit of victory sometimes outweigh the gentlemanly conduct expected during the regular season.

As the series between the Hurricanes and the Devils unfolds, each team is fighting tooth and nail to secure their spot in the next round. Moments like the Aho-Hughes scuffle exemplify the intense nature of playoff hockey, where emotions often boil over in pursuit of victory. Both Aho and Hughes are key players for their respective teams, and their clash adds another layer of intensity to an already fierce matchup.

Exploring Sebastian Aho's NHL career

Sebastian Aho, the Finnish ice hockey player and alternate captain for the Carolina Hurricanes, has enjoyed a successful NHL career since making his debut in the 2016-17 season. Aho began his professional journey with Oulun Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga before being selected by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

After signing a three-year entry-level contract with Carolina in June 2016, Aho wasted no time making an impact. In his NHL debut, he recorded his first point, an assist, and went on to score his first goal in November of that same year. Aho's remarkable talent was further showcased when he scored his first career hat-trick in January 2017, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to achieve this milestone.

Sebastian Aho's consistency and skill on the ice were evident throughout his career. During the 2018-19 season, he set a franchise record by recording a point in the Hurricanes' first 12 games, as well as tying an NHL record for registering a point per game from the start of the season. Aho's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, where he continued to impress.

In July 2019, Sebastian Aho made headlines when he signed an offer sheet with the Montreal Canadiens. However, the Hurricanes exercised their right to match the offer, ensuring Aho would remain with the team.

