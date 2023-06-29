WATCH: Sidney Crosby called Pittsburgh Penguins Round 1 pick Brayden Yager after he got drafted

In a heartwarming moment, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reached out to the team's first-round draft pick, Brayden Yager, shortly after he was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Yager, an 18-year-old forward from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, was thrilled to receive a phone call from one of his idols.

Yager, who had previously mentioned that Crosby was one of the players he admired and tried to emulate, couldn't believe his luck as he proudly donned the Penguins' jersey. The call from Crosby left him speechless, and the two players engaged in a conversation for about a minute, discussing their shared passion for the game.

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins The most wholesome moment The most wholesome moment 😊 https://t.co/CoGeb3G99D

Highly regarded for his playmaking abilities and quickness on the ice, Yager looks forward to learning from one of the all-time greats in Crosby. With 78 points in 67 games during the previous season, Yager showcased his skill set and earned recognition as the Western Hockey League's Most Sportsmanlike Player, an honor that reflects his character both on and off the ice.

The Penguins' selection of Yager marks an exciting chapter for the young forward, who now has the opportunity to develop his game within the organization and receive guidance from Sidney Crosby himself. This memorable conversation between the two players signifies the beginning of a promising journey for Yager as he embarks on his professional hockey career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sidney Crosby reveals surprising career alternatives

NHL legend Sidney Crosby has revealed an intriguing alternative career path had he not pursued professional hockey. In an interview featured in the Achieve Spring 2008 magazine, Crosby shared his interest in becoming a fireman or police officer.

When asked about an alternative career if hockey didn't work out, Crosby responded:

"I think something like a fireman or police officer. I think something that would be an active job as well as having a job that brings something new each day."

Hailing from Moncton, New Brunswick, Crosby diligently balanced his academics and hockey pursuits during his time at Harrison Trimble High School. Despite his undying passion for the sport that brought him worldwide recognition, his contemplation of active and dynamic roles such as firefighting or law enforcement reveals his desire for diverse experiences.

Sidney Crosby's profound appreciation for his chosen career in professional hockey is evident in his words. He emphasized:

"The thing I love about my career choice is that it's something I really do love to do every day and have the opportunity to meet new people and be part of a team."

Poll : 0 votes