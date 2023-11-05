Watch: Sidney Crosby sets Kris Letang up with virtuoso no-look play in 10-2 win vs San Jose Sharks

Sidney Crosby's virtuoso no-look assist to Kris Letang stole the show at the San Jose SAP Center as the Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the San Jose Sharks 10-2. The highlight of the night was undoubtedly Letang's exceptional play, as he capitalized on a slick drop pass from Crosby, burying a backhand goal that solidified Pittsburgh's lead.

The Penguin's offensive unit was in peak form, with numerous players making substantial impacts. Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel spearheaded the attack, both recording 2 goals and 2 assists, equaling their personal bests for points in a single game. Meanwhile, Bryan Rust also shone, recording one goal and contributing three assists

The magic between Crosby and Letang unfolded when the Penguins were already in control, leading 5-1 in the second period. Crosby showed the incredible vision that has become his trademark, he smoothly delivered a precision pass to Letang. The star defenseman collected the puck, skillfully maneuvered it to his backhand, and slipped it past the Sharks goaltender.

Letang's goal not only delighted the home crowd but also showcased the remarkable chemistry between two of Pittsburgh's most iconic players. The Penguin's captain and alternate captain have been playing together for over a decade, and their connection on the ice was on full display Saturday night.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang were incredible in San Jose

Aside from his goal, Kris Letang made significant contributions at both ends of the ice. He exhibited his defensive prowess by blocking three crucial shots, preventing the Sharks from capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Sidney Crosby orchestrated a crucial drop-pass for Kris Letang at 9.27 in the second period, leading to Letang's first goal of the season and prompting the removal of Mackenzie Blackwood from the game.

Letang has been in excellent form and has finished with a plus-2 rating across 10 games. So far, the defenseman has accumulated 6 points, fired 18 shots on net, delivered 15 hits, blocked 13 shots, and accrued 8 penalty minutes, with all his offensive contributions occurring during even-strength play.

Letang's performance was an embodiment of the Penguins' overall excellence, contributing to a well-rounded win that showcased the team's depth and talent.

As the team moves forward, fans can undoubtedly look forward to more thrilling moments like the one provided by Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby on Saturday night.