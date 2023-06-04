Watch: Stanley Cup Finals "wows" actor Owen Wilson

In a surprising twist in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers on Saturday, renowned actor Owen Wilson was in the spotlight alongside enthusiastic rapper Lil Jon.

Wilson and his son shared a seat with the boisterous rapper, who has long been known as the Vegas Knights' most vocal fan. While Lil Jon's energetic presence is a regular occurrence at the arena, the addition of a Hollywood A-lister like Wilson brought an extra element of excitement to the game.

The combination of Jon's exuberance and Wilson's familiar face left fans in awe, with resounding "yeahs" and "wows" echoing throughout their section of the arena.

Here's the video:

Famous for his roles in "Wedding Crashers" and "Royal Tenenbaums," Wilson undoubtedly added a touch of star power with his presence in the already electrifying atmosphere.

Stanley Cup Final Opener: Knights dominate Panthers

In a thrilling opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The game was marked by intense physicality and post-whistle altercations, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested series.

The Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud was the hero of the night, scoring a crucial goal from long range, putting Vegas ahead with just over 13 minutes remaining. That was preceded by an outstanding save from goaltender Adin Hill, widely considered the best in the playoffs thus far. Captain Mark Stone sealed victory with an insurance goal, confirmed after a review for a high stick.

Notable contributions came from Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore, who both scored against the Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. Despite Florida's late surge in physical play, Vegas held on to secure their ninth comeback win of the ongoing playoffs.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final matchup is particularly intriguing, as both teams have never won the championship before. The Golden Knights, in just their second appearance in the finals since their inception, are seeking redemption for their loss to the Washington Capitals in 2018. Meanwhile, the Panthers are making their first Finals appearance since 1996 when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

The stage is set for an enthralling series, with Game 2 scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas. Fans can expect more intense action, hard hits and outstanding performances as both teams battle for the ultimate prize in ice hockey.

