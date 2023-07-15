 WATCH: Steph Curry's INSANE hole-in-one leaves Joe Pavelski bewildered

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, delivered a jaw-dropping moment during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

In a video shared by SportsNet, Curry showcased his incredible golfing skills with a hole-in-one shot that left NHL star Joe Pavelski in awe.

The remarkable shot took place at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe course. Curry had already started the tournament strong, recording two birdies and an eagle in the opening four holes. As his ball took flight towards the pin, anticipation filled the air. And in a stroke of perfection, the ball found its mark, dropping into the hole in one incredible shot.

Curry sprinted towards the flag, celebrating the exceptional shot. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski joined in the excitement, following Curry closely in celebration.

The hole-in-one not only added to Curry's impressive performance in the tournament but also solidified his place as a multi-talented athlete capable. It left fans in awe of Curry's exceptional abilities, both on the basketball court and on the golf course.

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin meets Steph Curry

On February 14, 2023, during the Pittsburgh Penguins' west coast road trip, Evgeni Malkin, the team's forward, took a moment to meet up with Steph Curry, while in California.

He shared a photo of this encounter on his Instagram account, allowing his fans to share in the special moment. This meeting took place during Malkin's off day while attending a Warriors game.

The Penguins were on a three-game road trip, which was set to conclude their journey with a game against the San Jose Sharks on February 14, 2023.

Evgeni Malkin is one of the most skilled and dynamic players in the league. He has been a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise since he was selected as the second overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry's success in the NBA is proof of his passion and unmatched shooting prowess. His journey continues to inspire aspiring basketball players worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault