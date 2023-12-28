Watch: Steven Stamkos drops the gloves against Aaron Ekblad, continues to chirp at officials for no interference call

During an engaging third period, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steve­n Stamkos found himself in a fiery clash with Florida Panthers de­fender Aaron Ekblad. Stamkos, convinced he was illegally interfered with, retaliated by delivering a forceful slash to Ekblad, expressing his displeasure with the perceived lack of referee intervention.

The skirmish unfolded at the 5:37 mark of the third period, as Stamkos vehemently contested Ekblad's physical play. Tempers flared when Stamkos, feeling aggrieved, swung his stick at Ekblad, connecting with an unfortunate facial impact.

The referees promptly responded with penalties, assigning Steven Stamkos a two-minute slashing penalty, while Ekblad received two minutes for roughing. The intensity of the confrontation was palpable, leaving both players glaring at each other as they headed to the penalty box.

As the league reviews this contentious incident, questions arise about the referees' handling of the play and whether Steven Stamkos's frustration stems from a perceived lack of protection. The conflict betwe­en these two experienced rivals brings more heat to the ongoing feud be­tween the Lightning and Panthers.