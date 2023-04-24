WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning fans hyped up by Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield ahead of Game 4 against Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay sports fans have plenty to be excited about these days. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won three combined championships in their respective leagues since 2020.

The Buccaneers recently added a new starting quarterback to their roster, and he's already showing love for the local NHL team.

The Lightning posted a video on Twitter of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield cheering on the Lightning. The video was posted just hours before the team's Eastern Conference First Round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Mayfield, holding up a custom Lightning jersey with his last name on the back, said:

"Let's get up, let's get loud,"

While Mayfield has only been in Tampa Bay for a short time, it's clear that he's already embracing the local sports culture. He's become a part of the community, and the fans are appreciating the love.

With the Lightning looking to win their third Stanley Cup in four years, the energy at Amalie Arena is sure to be electric for tonight's game. And with Mayfield cheering them on, Lightning fans have even more reason to get hyped up.

Tampa Bay Lightning will miss Player Erik Cernak in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning will head into Game 4 without a key part of their blueline. They announced that defenseman Erik Cernak will not be available due to an upper-body injury. Cernak hasn't played since getting elbowed in the face by Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in Game 1.

Cernak dealt with various injuries throughout the regular season. Unfortunately, his latest absence comes at a crucial time in the playoffs. His physical presence on the ice has been sorely missed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cernak had a solid regular season, recording 16 points, 100 blocked shots, and 209 hits in 70 games.

Zach Bogosian has stepped up to fill the void on defense in Cernak's absence. However, he will face a tough challenge against a strong Maple Leafs team. The Lightning's defensive unit is deep and talented. They should be able to hold their own against the Maple Leafs.

Despite this, the Tampa Bay Lightning will miss Cernak's physicality on the ice. His ability to hit hard and block shots has been invaluable to the team throughout the season. The Lightning will need to adjust their game plan to compensate for his absence.

