WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs drop the gloves in first three minutes of Game Two

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs faced off in an intense matchup during Game two of the first round of the playoffs. The Lightning had handily defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game one, and the Maple Leafs were looking to redeem themselves in Game two.

However, tensions were high on the ice, and things got heated just 47 seconds into the game when Mitch Marner scored a goal, solidifying momentum for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With 16:58 left in the first period, Mark Giordano and Zach Bogosian dropped the gloves for a fight, adding to the intensity of the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Zach Bogosian and Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano face off in full fledged fight

The fight between Giordano and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Bogosian was a physical battle between two experienced defensemen. It was a rare sight to see two defensemen fight, as they typically focus on protecting their team's net rather than engaging in physical altercations. However, in the heat of the moment, Giordano and Bogosian felt that the fight was necessary.

Although the fight was at home, it seemed as though the fight was an attempt to put momentum back in the side of the Tampa Bay Lightning, as Zach Bogosian was the clear aggressor. The broadcast cameras didn't pick up the entire fight, but from clues drawn from the play-by-play, it seems as though Bogosian was the first to drop the gloves against Mark Giordano. After a few punches shown on camera, Bogosian is seen practically tackling Giordano into his own net.

In his time in the NHL, Mark Giordano has not been known to drop the gloves often, and a fully fledged fight seen during the playoffs is even more rare. Despite this, both Giordano and Bogosian would receive the full five minute major time for fighting from the incident.

The fight between Giordano and Bogosian certainly got the crowd on their feet. Fans cheered and shouted as the players exchanged blows, grappling and throwing punches until they were eventually separated by the officials. The fight was not a key turning point in the game, as after, the Maple Leafs still held the momentum. John Tavares added to the Maple Leafs' lead 12 minutes later. Three minutes later, William Nylander would give the game a three-goal lead, further adding to the Toronto Maple Leafs advantage over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

