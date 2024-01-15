WATCH: Terry Ryan chucks knuckles in Growlers' ECHL game at 47 years old, gets emotional in postgame interview

In an unforese­en turn, ex-NHL player Terry Ryan celebrated his 47th birthday with a dynamic come­back to pro hockey. He wore the­ Newfoundland Growlers' jerse­y in the ECHL. The experie­nced player, who last played profe­ssionally in the 2002-03 season, hit the ice­ after a sudden invite from the­ Growlers to boost their understaffe­d team.

"I still skate 4-5 times a week and I play a lot of ball hockey,'' shared Ryan via ESPN, explaining his readiness to step back into the professional hockey scene. "I just figured if I had the cardio, at least a fraction of it, that I wouldn't embarrass.''

The highlight of the game came in the form of an unplanned brawl between Ryan and Adirondack Thunder's Zach Walker. Despite not intending to fight, Ryan found himself defending a teammate, displaying the same grit that characterized his earlier career.

"What do I have to lose? I'm supposed to lose that fight like when I fought Tie Domi when I was 18,'' he chuckled, referencing a memorable bout from his youth. (via Washington Post)

In a postgame interview, an emotional Ryan admitted:

"I didn't want to embarrass, man,'' referring to his 13-year-old daughter, who watched him play professional ice hockey for the first time in this unexpected comeback. "Before the game, she gave me an extra-long hug."

Terry Ryan's unexpected return not only entertained fans but also stirred emotions, proving that his love for the sport runs deep within this seasoned player's veins.

Terry Ryan's Prolific Rise and Resilient Journey

Terry Ryan's early playing career was marked by remarkable achievements in the major junior Western Hockey League. Drafted third overall by the Tri-City Americans, Ryan quickly made a name for himself, earning the title of Western Hockey League Rookie of the Year in 1993.

Selected eighth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, Ryan's journey in the NHL was limited to just eight games over three seasons, marred by a career-ending ankle injury in 2001.

Ryan, a high draft pick, made his mark not just in the­ NHL but also in the minor pro hockey league­s. Particularly with the Fredericton Canadie­ns, he was named 1998's Rookie of the­ Year. His impact includes a memorable­ spell with the St. John's Maple Le­afs in 1999–2000 and guiding the Orlando Seals to secure­ a league championship in 2003.