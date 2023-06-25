WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs catch a stray after CM Punk's AEW Collision loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most storied and beloved hockey teams in the NHL, unexpectedly found themselves caught in the crosshairs of the wrestling world following CM Punk's recent loss on AEW Collision. The outspoken two-time AEW World Champion couldn't resist taking a playful jab at the city's beloved hockey team during his post-match speech.

Punk, known for his charismatic and often controversial persona, didn't miss an opportunity to steal the spotlight. After a hard-fought battle alongside FTR and Ricky Starks against The Gunn Club and Bullet Club Gold, Punk experienced his first major defeat in approximately ten months. As the show concluded and the cameras stopped rolling, Punk addressed the Canadian crowd with the microphone in hand.

In a move that hinted at a possible heel turn and showcased his quick wit, CM Punk directed a playful dig at the Toronto Maple Leafs, adored by many fans in the city.

CM Punk said:

"I would like to make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss. But I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I’m going to keep on coming back and fighting just like your Toronto Maple Leafs.”

The Maple Leafs boast a passionate fanbase and often find themselves at the center of attention in the hockey-crazed city of Toronto. CM Punk's reference to the team was simply a playful jab meant to entertain the crowd.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event approaches, where Punk will compete in the first round of the Owen Hart tournament. The wrestling world eagerly awaits what lies ahead for Punk.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Kraft Hockeyville showdown

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres on September 27 at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. This choice of venue holds significance as it honors Joe Thornton, who played for the Maple Leafs during the pandemic-shortened season.

The game is part of the Kraft Hockeyville initiative, which brings NHL teams to smaller communities in Canada, providing fans with an opportunity to experience professional hockey. The winning community receives $250,000 in arena upgrades, and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund contributes $10,000 worth of hockey equipment.

This special pre-season game not only allows fans to support their team but also brings the joy of hockey to a community benefiting from the Hockeyville program's generosity.

