WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs couple get married just as they win Game 6 against Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a very special well-wisher as the wedding of a Toronto couple ended up being much more special than they could have ever anticipated.

Given that they were both avid Maple Leafs supporters, it was only a coincidence that their special day fell on the same day as the team's first playoff series victory in almost 20 years.

The couple bravely decided to screen the game throughout their wedding reception, knowing that many guests would be checking their phones for updates. The couple's choice to show the game to the guests worked well with the audience.

Even though the venue was reserved two years in advance and the wedding wasn't scheduled around the game, the bride and groom had a hunch that the Maple Leafs might be in the playoffs at that time, according to the groom, Vincent Adreacchi.

The couple chose to show the game over dinner and beverages because the chosen venue, Vaughan's venue, had four screens accessible. The win led to even more massive celebrations at the party.

Toronto Maple Leafs win first playoff series since 2004

After John Tavares' shot hit Darren Raddysh's skates and trickled over the line for the 2-1 game-changing goal, Toronto's typically stoic captain broke out in a raucous celebration. Tavares' overtime winner eliminated the three-time conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tavares, who had witnessed four consecutive exits in the early days of spring, sent his hands into the sky as if to thank a higher power for finally breaking through the wall. The prospect of seven consecutive first-round losses would be unbearable, and it would have had consequences that would reverberate throughout the Maple Leafs organization.

The best-of-seven series was won by the Maple Leafs in six games, including three victories in OT on the road to snap an 11-game losing record in elimination contests.

With the defeat, Tampa Bay's streak of three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances came to an end. In 2020 and 2021, the Lightning won back-to-back titles, but in 2018, they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Toronto celebrated a historic win. It will be remembered forever by everyone. Next, the Maple Leafs will face the giant-killing Florida Panthers, who beat the greatest regular-season team ever, the Boston Bruins in the first round. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be ready.

