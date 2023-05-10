WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs fan prays with Indian mantras ahead of Game 4 against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of elimination from the 2023 NHL Playoffs. After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in Round 1, the Leafs have had no answer for Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers, who currently have a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers have the oppurtunity and the momentum to sweep the Leafs in Round 2, which will be a first in franchise history.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are literally praying on Twitter for the Leafs. A fan posted a video of praying to an Indian mantra, 'Skanda Shasti Kavacham.' They had Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares up on a screen, laden with garlands.

The fan also had a lamp (diya) in their hand and many idols of Lord Ganesha on their table. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is known as the 'conqueror of obstacles' and it is customary to take his blessings before one embarks on their journey.

The Leafs will need all the prayers they can get as the Panthers are in formidable form right now.

After slaying the Presidents' Trophy winning Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs, they look to close out the series tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. If they are successful, the Panthers will reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Toronto Maple Leafs' core four have been unimpressive

One of the primary reasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs' failure in their second-round series had been a lack of contribution from their core four. The group of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander have gone cold in the series.

According to TSN's Mark Masters, Matthews and Marner are embracing the pressure while also tuning out the outside voice ahead of Game 4. According to him, coach Seldon Keefe fully supports their core line and believes they will deliver again in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, just as they did against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What went wrong for the Leafs in Game 3?

The Maple Leafs got off to a strong start in the first period from a Sam Lafferty goal. The Panthers tied the game in the second period with a powerplay goal from Anthony Duclair. Both teams scored one more goal to tie the game at 2-2 and head into OT.

Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to secure the win for Florida. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was dominant, making 22 saves and posting a .917 save percentage.

The two teams will meet again for Game 4 tonight at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. This is a must-win game for the Leafs who have already exceeded expectations, but fans would like to see them not get swept 4-0.

