WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs' Roni Hirvonen suffers concussion after brutal shoulder in dev camp

Roni Hirvonen, a promising prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs, sustained a concussion during a scrimmage on the final day of the team's development camp. The incident occurred when defenseman Nolan Dillingham delivered a significant hit to Hirvonen in the middle of the ice.

katie @itsmitchmarney Scary moment there for Roni Hirvonen (2020 draft, #59 overall) after getting hit near centre ice and smacking his head on the ice. He’s up under his own power and taken off, no doubt for concussion surveillance. Scary moment there for Roni Hirvonen (2020 draft, #59 overall) after getting hit near centre ice and smacking his head on the ice. He’s up under his own power and taken off, no doubt for concussion surveillance. https://t.co/EKmNBZucZE

Despite the severity of the collision, Hirvonen managed to walk around the Ford Performance Centre following the scrimmage. Hayley Wickenheiser, the Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, acknowledged the need for Hirvonen to recover from the concussion, but expressed confidence in his resilience.

Wickenheiser said:

"He'll need some time to recover, He's a very tough human and that was a very big hit."

David Alter @dalter Hayley Wickenheiser says Roni Hirvonen sustained a concussion from the hit and will need some time to recover. Called it a clean hit. Hayley Wickenheiser says Roni Hirvonen sustained a concussion from the hit and will need some time to recover. Called it a clean hit.

Roni Hirvonen, a Finnish forward, is highly regarded as one of Toronto's top prospects at the development camp. The team had anticipated him spending the upcoming season with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League, further honing his skills and gaining valuable experience. However, the concussion may affect his timeline for joining the Marlies and potentially delay his progress.

David Alter @dalter The good news re: Hirvonen he is around walking about. A good thing to see given the hit he sustained in the scrimmage. The good news re: Hirvonen he is around walking about. A good thing to see given the hit he sustained in the scrimmage.

Nolan Dillingham, a defenseman who has played with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League for the past five seasons, was among the invitees who participated in the week-long development camp. Dillingham's hit on Hirvonen, although uncommon for a development camp scrimmage, was deemed to be a clean hit by Wickenheiser.

Wickenheiser stated:

"It was a clean hit, It happens to everyone. You never want to see it in a game scenario like this. We all held our breath a little bit, but the fact that he (Hirvonen) was able to get up and get off the ice was a good sign. I think he'll be fine."

Roni Hirvonen, a 21-year-old forward, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Maple Leafs remain in search of ways to enhance their defense

During a press conference, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving expressed his intention to bolster the team's defense. He emphasized his preference for defensemen with long reach and effective puck-moving abilities, commonly referred to as "long D".

Treliving took an initial step towards addressing this need by signing John Klingberg, a 6-foot-3, 190 lbs defenseman known for his ability to move the puck up the ice. While Klingberg excels offensively, his defensive skills are considered lacking, indicating that Treliving may still be seeking a more defensively-oriented defenseman.

Given the team's current salary cap situation, any further additions to the defensive lineup may need to come through trades. Treliving is known for favoring big, physical defensemen who fit his desired mold. The off-season is still in its early stages, leaving ample time for potential moves to materialize.

Poll : 0 votes