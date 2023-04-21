WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning game descends into chaos in third period with two nasty brawls

After losing 7-3 in Game 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs got their redemption in Game 2, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 7-2 scoreline on Thursday.

The game was packed with high physical intensity from both ends of the team. There were various moments of gloves dropping in the game. The third period between the Maple Leafs and the Lightning saw two huge fights.

Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Luke Schenn of the Toronto Maple Leafs were involved in the first fight of the third period. Both players dropped their gloves near the faceoff circle and tossed punches with a heavy tilt.

Watch the video below:

However, this was not the end of the altercation in the third period. With less than seven minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Corey Perry and Justin Holl dropped their gloves and ended up landing heavy punches just behind the Leafs net.

Toronto Maple Leafs down Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 to tie the series

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 in Game 2 of the seven-game series on Thursday.

Mitchell Marner opened the scoring sheet for the Toronto Maple Leafs within just 47 second into the first period. At the 12:45 mark, John Tavares scored the second goal for the team after putting the puck back into the net with a wrist shot. William Nylander extended the Leafs' lead to 3-0 before heading into the second period.

Ian Cole trimmed the Toronto Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1 after scoring from a backhand at the 8:58 mark. Tavares scored his second of the night from a backhand at the 13:14 mark of the second period. Zach Aston-Reese and Mitchell Marner were the other scorers in the second period to take the Leafs' lead to 6-1 before the game went into the third period.

Corey Perry scored the second goal for the Lightning at the 12:38 mark of the third period. At the 15:06 mark, John Tavares completed his hat-trick and scored the winner for the Leafs.

Morgan O'Reilly had four points on the night while Mitchell Marner had a three-point contribution. John Tavares scored a hat-trick and Auston Matthews had two points. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was brilliant in the net and made 19 saves with a .905 save percentage.

The high-voltage action will continue when both teams square off in Game 3 which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

