WATCH: Trevor Zegras scores Michigan goal for second lacrosse-style goal of the night following Connor Bedard

Trevor Zegras scored a Michigan goal past Kraken's Joey Daccord, the second tonight following Connor Bedard's against St. Louis Blues, on Saturday.

Zegras' Michigan came during the third period when the Ducks were down 3-1 with 6:15 left. He skated from the right side of the ice, all the way behind the Kraken net, flipped the puck onto his stick and shot it above Daccord's right shoulder.

Here's the video:

The Seattle Kraken defenders were not guarding Zegras as he came from behind the net and Zegras took the advantage to pull off an impressive lacross-style goal.

Trevor Zegras' first Michigan goal in the NHL was against the Montreal Canadiens in January 2022.