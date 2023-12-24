Watch: Trevor Zegras turns Ducks sideline reporter's pre-game Christmas gift demand into a prophecy

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks left hockey fans in awe as he executed his third "Michigan" goal. This time, he did it against the Seattle Kraken's Joey Daccord. Zegras' lacrosse-style goal marked a pivotal moment in the game.

The memorable play unfolded during the third period, with the Ducks trailing 3-1 and only 6 minutes and 15 seconds left on the clock. Zegras, stationed on the right side of the ice, embarked on a daring journey behind the Kraken net. Seizing the opportunity, he deftly scooped the puck onto his stick, guiding it above Daccord's right shoulder and into the back of the net.

This goal was remarkable because there was a lack of defensive pressure from the Seattle Kraken. Zegras exploited the opening, maneuvering skillfully from behind the net to execute the lacrosse-style move that has become synonymous with his name.

The excitement surrounding Zegras and his Michigan goals is not confined to the ice. In a pre-game warm-up interview, Ducks reporter Aly Lozoff playfully presented Zegras with a Christmas wish. Lozoff expressed her desire for a Michigan goal, or any other flashy move Zegras could deliver. In response, Zegras embraced the challenge, stating,

"I'm going to try. That's all I can do."

This lighthearted exchange between the reporter and the talented forward took an unexpected turn as Zegras turned the Christmas wish into a self-fulfilling prophecy. The subsequent game against Seattle saw Zegras successfully executing the coveted Michigan goal, leaving fans and fellow players in awe of his skills.

Trevor Zegras secured his initial "Michigan" goal in the NHL against the Montreal Canadiens in January 2022. This was followed by a second one versus the Arizona Coyotes on April 1, 2022.

In tonight's game, the 22-year-old forward returned to the Ducks lineup after a twenty-game hiatus due to a lower-body injury. He has three points – two goals and one assist – in the 13 games he played this season. Zegras discussed his mindset and the sequence leading to his third "Michigan" goal in his NHL career during the post-game interview:

"It was kind of a broken play, Minty (Pavel Mintyukov) kinda dinked it off the wall and they (Kraken) protect in front of the net really well, that was something that was talked about obviously in the pre-scout. So, when I went behind the net, something obviously I felt comfortable doing."

"In my opinion, it's not like a crazy play for me to do. When that goalie goes post-to-post, you usually get a little room upstairs. So, lucky enough it went in."

