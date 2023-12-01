WATCH: Tristan Jarry's goalie goal is a first for Penguins goaltenders

In a stunning performance between the pipes, Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry's goalie goal helped secure an emphatic 4-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

With traffic approaching the Pens net, Jarry remained calm and composed, capitalizing on the opportunity to slot the puck with a left shot into the back of the Tampa Bay Lightning's empty net for the winner.

Watch Tristan Jarry's goalie goal - a first in Penguins history - below:

Expand Tweet

Jarry became the first netminder in Penguins franchise history, and the 17th netminder in the NHL, to score a goal. It was also a debut goal for the 28-year-old goalie.

Expand Tweet

Tristan Jarry's goalie goal inspires Penguins to dominating win over Lightning

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) at the Amalie Arena.

In the first period, captain Steven Stamkos put the home team up by scoring a tip-in goal off Victor Headman and Nikita Kycherov's assists. Two minutes later, Tanner Jeannot gave the Lightning a two-goal advantage in the second period.

In the remaining two periods, the Bolts squandered a 2-0 lead as they failed to score any. At the 8:53 mark of the second, Sidney Crosby put the Penguins on board with a wrist shot goal to cut the Bolt's lead. With less than a minute remaining before the third, Drew O'Connor's tip-in goal tied the game for the Pens.

In the final period, Jeff Carter's wrist shot goal off Matt Nieto and Marcus Petterson's assists put the visitors into the lead for the first time. At the 18:52 mark, Tristan Jarry's goalie goal was the winner for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jarry made 39 saves and posted a.951 SV% in the contest. Meanwhile, Crosby and Carter scored a goal apiece in the matchup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be up against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Dec. 4. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.