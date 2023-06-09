Watch: Tua Tagovailoa dons Florida Panthers gear as he watches his team beat Vegas in Game 3

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the FLA Live Arena to cheer on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tagovailoa was pumped up with donning a Panthers' jersey when he was switched to the big screen where he could be seen cheering up the crowd with a towel in his hand. The FLA Live Arena erupted in cheers and applause when the quarterback was spotted in the stands.

Tua Tagovailoa served as the 24th man for the Florida Panthers during the game, as the Cats put their best performance in the series so far, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in front of their home crowd.

This was the Panthers' first-ever Stanley Cup Finals win, and they'll be hoping for the same support when they take the ice in Game 4 on Saturday at home.

Tua Tagovailoa makes a $10k donation following the passing of one of his biggest fans

Due to his outstanding performances last season, the Miami Dolphins quarterback was able to grow his fan base. Tagovailoa was shocked to learn of the sudden death of one of his biggest supporters on Thursday. Tua's recent generous act has only added to the football community's love and respect for him.

A fan named Eric Carmona, who is also the creator of the well-known football fan page TuaNon @TheGaluminati, died unexpectedly on his way to work, leaving behind his wife and four children.

Eric Carmona's friends, who also ran the fan account with him, started a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family. Many people, including Dolphins players, came forward to donate money to the cause.

Tua Tagovailoa was among the most generous donors, donating $10k to the cause. Following that, he explained his reasons for the donations, saying:

"You basically said he's diehard a fan about me, but out of my respect to him, you know. I mean, he basically not just covered me, but the entire Dolphins team. So for me to have done that, you know, Tyreek was able to do the same, other guys have been able to do the same as well - to donate. But I just want his wife and his kids to know that we're praying with them, praying for them and that we're thinking, too."

