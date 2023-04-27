WATCH: Tye Kartye of Seattle Kraken scores on debut as Avs lose

Tye Kartye impressed during his NHL debut for Seattle Kraken in Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, scoring his first goal during the game.

Kartye's goal came at 9:59 of the second period when he redirected the puck into the net with a one-timer to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

His goal helped the Seattle Kraken defeat the reigning champions 3-2 at their home arena on Wednesday. With this win, the Seattle Kraken are just one win away from reaching the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Kartye's parents, who were present at the Ball Arena stands on Wednesday, were ecstatic to watch their son deliver a stunner in Game 5. Playing in their first-ever playoffs, the Kraken are just one win away from eliminating the Avalanche and securing their first ever playoffs series win.

Tye Kartye's contract details

Tye Kartye is a 21-year-old hockey player who hails from Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He currently plays for the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Tye Kartye #52 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period during Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old winger made his NHL debut and scored his first-ever goal during Seattle Kraken's 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, April 26 in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

He's currently signed into a three-year contract with the Kraken worth $2,775,000. Kartye has a salary of $842,500 with a cap hit of $859,167 for the 2022-23 season.

His total salary of $842,500 is comprised of $92,500 as a signing bonus and $750,000 as a base salary.

At the age of 24 in the 2024-25 season, he will become a restricted free agent.

