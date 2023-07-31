WATCH: USA forward Callum Hughes gets slammed into boards in Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener

During the opening day of the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the USA got clapped 7-2 against Czechia. Also, a serious incident took place involving Callum Hughes of Team USA. In a video shared by Steven Ellis, Associate Editor and Prospect Analyst for Daily Faceoff, Callum Hughes, wearing jersey number 20, was hit hard by Adam Hlinsky of Team Czechia, who was wearing jersey number 8.

The collision was forceful, and it resulted in Hughes' helmet with a cage flying off, a sight not often seen on the ice.

"Callum Hughes gets hit hard and he's down in pain. Don't often see helmets flying off with a cage. He needed help to get off the ice and went right to the changeroom."

Following the impact, Hughes appeared to be in significant pain and required assistance to leave the ice. He was immediately taken to the changeroom for further assessment and medical attention. The intensity of the hit and the subsequent need for Hughes to be helped off the ice left fans and onlookers concerned about his well-being.

As the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a prestigious tournament featuring some of the best U-18 talents from around the world, injuries and physical play are a natural part of the game. However, the safety and health of the players are always paramount, and any serious injuries are closely monitored and addressed by the tournament organizers and medical staff.

Team USA fell short of securing a bronze medal against Latvia

On May 29, Team USA experienced heartbreak in the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship as they fell short of securing a bronze medal against Latvia. Despite taking the lead in the third period with a goal from Matthew Coronato, the Americans saw their hopes dashed when Latvian defenseman Kristians Rubins scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, leading to a 4-3 victory for Latvia.

For Latvia, the triumph marked their first-ever top-three finish in the tournament's history, making it a historic moment for their hockey program. On the other hand, the loss was devastating for Team USA, as it marked their second consecutive bronze medal game defeat. After an impressive undefeated run in their first eight games, the Americans had high aspirations of ending a 90-year gold medal drought in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the back-to-back heartbreaking losses meant that Team USA had to return home without a medal, leaving them to reflect on what might have been.