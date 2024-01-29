WATCH: Victor Wembanyama hilariously reveals when he was last Connor Bedard's height 

In a meetup on Dec. 20 at the Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' practice facility, Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama, two rising sports sensations, shared more than just a casual chat.

The evening before Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs faced the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, he and Bedard engaged in a friendly off-ice contest, explored the facilities, and discussed their journeys leading up to the drafts, home openers and their experiences in hockey and basketball.

During their lively conversation, Bedard playfully inquired about Wembanyama's height at his age, to which the towering NBA prospect amusingly revealed he was last Bedard's current height at the age of nine.

Connor Bedard: "How Old were you when you were of my height? I’m 5’10 ft."

Victor Wembenyama: "The what, 1 meter 78 (5-foot-8) somethings… Probably nine."

Connor Bedard: "Nice, That makes me feel good."

NHL.com released the short video of the One on One interview on Monday.

The good-natured banter continued as they discussed their jersey numbers, with Wembanyama aspiring to make the No. 1 legendary, while Bedard opted for No. 98 for its uniqueness in the NHL.

While discussing, Bedard said he chose No. 98 because:

"Nobody had it in the NHL at the time."

Wembanyama said:

"The goal is to make that number legendary, you know. People, when they see No. 98, they’ll think of you."

The meeting between Bedard and Wembanyama, both potential legends in their respective sports, delved into the expectations placed upon them, the thrill of being selected No. 1, facing off against their idols and more.

Bedard, currently recovering from a fractured jaw, leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 33 points, while Wembanyama, a forward/center for the Spurs, tops NBA rookies with impressive averages.

Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama's slap shot contest

The encounter provided a rare opportunity for the two young athletes to share insights into the magnitude of their situations. Connor Bedard expressed his excitement upon finding someone in a similar situation, albeit on a grander scale, in the NBA.

"I was telling them, that’s maybe the most excited I’ve been for an interview in a little bit," Bedard said. "No, it was a lot of fun. It’s rare, we were talking about it, that you get someone in the same situation and his is mine times 100, just with how big everything is in the NBA.

"So it was pretty cool just to hear his input on it and what he thinks. Obviously, a special player and cool to meet him."

They engaged in a friendly slap shot contest, where Wembanyama, at 7-foot-4, wielded the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier.

“For the first time, it was pretty good,” Bedard said on Wembanyama’s shot.