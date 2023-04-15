WATCH: Wayne Gretzky makes special appearance in FDNY v NYPD charity hockey match

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at a charity game between "New York's Finest" and New York City's fire department. The annual charity hockey match between the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the New York Fire Department (FDNY) is one of the most anticipated events. This year's match is no exception.

The game is currently taking place at UBS Arena on Long Island on April 15th, 2023. Not only has it been a thrilling game, but now it will also be a memorable one due to the special appearance of Wayne Gretzky.

In a video tweet shared by Spittin’ Chiclets on Twitter, Wayne Gretzky is seen talking with the commentators. He recalled his time playing in New York and expressed his excitement about the game.

Wayne Gretzky also shared an interesting story about how he was invited to the NYPD and FDNY charity hockey match when he was an NHL player in New York. To his surprise, Gretzky found out that the two teams hated each other.

Wayne said:

"I remember being in New York and the police and the fire department hockey players said, 'Wayne, you gotta come to our game. We hate each other.' And I said, 'How could you guys hate each other, aren't you on the same team, saving lives?'"

Potential reason for Wayne Gretzky's appearance and the FDNY's early lead.

Wayne Gretzky's appearance was a great way to raise awareness and funds for the various charities supported by the NYPD and FDNY. The annual match is an opportunity for the two departments to come together and compete on the ice, while also supporting important causes.

The annual charity hockey game is currently underway, and the FDNY dominated the ice in the early stages of the match.

With 8:26 left in the first period, the FDNY team was leading 4-0 against the NYPD. They set the tone for what promised to be an exciting game.

The FDNY started off strong, taking an early 4-0 lead against the NYPD. However, the NYPD team were able to respond with a goal of their own, scoring with just 2:46 left in the period.

The goal no doubt gave the NYPD team a much-needed boost of confidence as they aim to reduce the deficit and potentially turn the game around.

In the latest update on the game, FDNY is leading 5-1, leaving the NYPD with a mountain to climb for a come-back into the game.

